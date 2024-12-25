Civilian killed in overnight Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the night of 24-25 December has claimed the life of a civilian in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A missile strike on the oblast’s energy facilities has claimed one life."

Details: An all-clear was given in all regions of the country, except for those near the front lines.

Lysak said that an administrative building had been hit and windows shattered in a nine-storey building in the city of Dnipro, along with damage to infrastructure. A house was also damaged, and an outbuilding caught fire. Firefighters have already extinguished the flames.

Lysak reported that all the appropriate services and volunteers are at the scene, providing essential materials to temporarily repair the damaged areas.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Photo: Serhii Lysak on Social media

Background:

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russian forces were conducting a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system.

During an attack on 25 December, Russian forces targeted thermal power plants belonging toUkraine’s largest energy company DTEK, causing severe damage to the power plants’ equipment.

Russian forces struck the Prykarpattia region during the large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the region without electricity.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

