Russians strike Prykarpattia, part of region left without power

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 08:50
Stock photo: Pixabay

Russian forces have struck the Prykarpattia region during a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the region without electricity.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Christmas morning has once again shown that the aggressor country has no regard for anything sacred. At a time when we are celebrating one of the most significant religious holidays – the holy birth of Christ – the enemy attacked us with missiles, aiming to destroy energy infrastructure and plunge us into darkness.

During the morning air-raid, the enemy struck Prykarpattia. As a result, part of the region is without power. Fortunately, there are no casualties.

The appropriate services are working to address the aftermath of the attack."

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russian forces were conducting a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system.
  • During an attack on 25 December, Russian forces targeted thermal power plants belonging to Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK, causing severe damage to the power plants’ equipment.
  • Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed ballistic missile strikes on the city, with three casualties reported in the Saltivskyi district, two of whom are in a serious condition. Hits were also recorded in the Kyivskyi district.

