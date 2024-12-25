Russians strike Prykarpattia, part of region left without power

Russian forces have struck the Prykarpattia region during a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the region without electricity.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Christmas morning has once again shown that the aggressor country has no regard for anything sacred. At a time when we are celebrating one of the most significant religious holidays – the holy birth of Christ – the enemy attacked us with missiles, aiming to destroy energy infrastructure and plunge us into darkness.

During the morning air-raid, the enemy struck Prykarpattia. As a result, part of the region is without power. Fortunately, there are no casualties.

The appropriate services are working to address the aftermath of the attack."

Background:

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russian forces were conducting a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system.

During an attack on 25 December, Russian forces targeted thermal power plants belonging to Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK, causing severe damage to the power plants’ equipment.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed ballistic missile strikes on the city, with three casualties reported in the Saltivskyi district, two of whom are in a serious condition. Hits were also recorded in the Kyivskyi district.

