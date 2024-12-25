All Sections
Russian missile attack is Putin's reply to "Christmas ceasefire" proposals – Ukraine's foreign minister

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 11:12
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Ukraine indicates its unwillingness to agree to ceasefire proposals.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Sybiha described the current wave of Christmas terror as "Putin’s response to those who spoke about the illusionary 'Christmas ceasefire'."

Hungary actively promoted the idea of a "Christmas ceasefire". However, Ukraine made it clear that "there is no real 'Christmas truce' on the table", dismissing the supposed proposals as "a PR move by the Hungarian side, which we are calling a 'peace PR stunt."

Quote: "One Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace, reminding [everyone] that Russia threatens not only Ukraine," he added, likely referencing information from monitoring platforms.

Background:

  • Romanian authorities have not confirmed reports of a Russian missile flying over their territory.
  • On Christmas Eve, 24 December, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro, as well as in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia struck Ukraine with more than 70 missiles and 100 drones, and Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down "over 50 missiles and a significant number of the drones".
  • Poland scrambled fighter jets after Russia fired missiles into Ukrainian airspace on the night of 24 December.

