Russians strike Ukraine's largest energy company's thermal power plants: serious equipment damage reported

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a Ukrainian thermal power plant on 14 January 2023. Stock photo: DTEK

Russian forces have targeted thermal power plants belonging to Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK during an attack on 25 December, causing severe damage to the power plant equipment.

Source: DTEK

Quote: "Russia has carried out another large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. DTEK thermal power plants were targeted.

Advertisement:

As a result of the large-scale attack, the equipment at the thermal power plants was seriously damaged. After the attack ceased, energy workers promptly began repairing the damage and restoring the operation of the equipment."

Details: DTEK stated that this marks the 13th large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy sector in 2024 and the 10th on the company's energy facilities.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked over 200 times.

Advertisement:

Background:

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy system.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed ballistic missile strikes on the city, with three casualties reported in the Saltivskyi district, two of them in a serious condition. Hits were also recorded in the Kyivskyi district.

Support UP or become our patron!