All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike Ukraine's largest energy company's thermal power plants: serious equipment damage reported

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 08:27
Russians strike Ukraine's largest energy company's thermal power plants: serious equipment damage reported
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a Ukrainian thermal power plant on 14 January 2023. Stock photo: DTEK

Russian forces have targeted thermal power plants belonging to Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK during an attack on 25 December, causing severe damage to the power plant equipment.

Source: DTEK

Quote: "Russia has carried out another large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. DTEK thermal power plants were targeted.

Advertisement:

As a result of the large-scale attack, the equipment at the thermal power plants was seriously damaged. After the attack ceased, energy workers promptly began repairing the damage and restoring the operation of the equipment."

Details: DTEK stated that this marks the 13th large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy sector in 2024 and the 10th on the company's energy facilities.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked over 200 times.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy system.
  • Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed ballistic missile strikes on the city, with three casualties reported in the Saltivskyi district, two of them in a serious condition. Hits were also recorded in the Kyivskyi district.

Support UP or become our patron!

DTEKattackmissile strikeenergy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
DTEK
Russian missile attack severely damages power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK
Ukraine's largest private energy company to receive US$112 million from US and European Commission
Russia targets three of Ukrainian largest energy company's five operating thermal power plants over the weekend – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: