Convoy of over 30 cars for Ukrainian soldiers to set out from Lithuania on 26 December

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 26 December 2024, 08:53
Lithuanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

More than 30 cars for Ukrainian soldiers will set out in a convoy from Kaunas, Lithuania, on 26 December.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, citing a statement by the Friends of Ukraine Foundation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Friends of Ukraine Foundation, which organised the action, said that this is the eleventh such convoy. Volunteers will drive cars to Ukraine's Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Sumy oblasts to personally deliver them, along with stoves, warm clothes, trench candles, dry rations and other necessities to Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, later today, a march for Ukraine will be held in Kulautuva. All money from the march will be donated to Ukrainians in need.

"We are only able to celebrate Christmas here in Lithuania in peace because Ukraine is still fighting. The least that we can do in this situation is devote one of the three days [of Christmas celebrations] to supporting Ukrainians fighting for freedom. To help not just with money, but with morale," said Nerijus Budrys, the march’s organiser.

Background:

  • Lithuania’s latest package of military aid for Ukraine, which was sent in late November, included generators, spare parts for M113 armoured personnel carriers, weaponry, and ammunition.
  • In December, it was reported that Lithuania was prepared to transfer decommissioned equipment from Lithuanian nuclear and thermoelectric power plants as part of "energy aid" for Ukraine.

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
