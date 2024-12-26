Russian army strikes Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs: one killed, several injured
Thursday, 26 December 2024, 15:22
A Russian attack on 26 December targeted a farm building in the village of Slatyne and the city of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man and leaving three people injured.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A farm building in the village of Slatyne was damaged at approximately 14:15 as a result of enemy strikes with two guided bombs. One civilian, a worker at the farm, was killed, and two others were injured."
Advertisement:
Details: Syniehubov also reported that the Russians targeted the city of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. A 41-year-old man was injured in the attack and has been taken to hospital.
Emergency services are working at the impact sites.
Support UP or become our patron!