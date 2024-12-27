As part of the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative, Ukraine has received US$931 million from international partners to purchase weapons from Ukrainian weapons manufacturers.

Details: In 2024, the Ukrainian government raised US$931 million to place orders with domestic defence companies. Denmark contributed the most, with US$351 million, followed by the United Kingdom (US$67 million), Norway (US$45 million), and the European Union (US$436 million).

Ekonomichna Pravda reported that the ZBROYARI diplomatic fundraising campaign includes all key agencies. Officials actively look for armament manufacturers before submitting proposals to partners. To maintain the favourable perception of the Ukrainian defence sector, they select businesses with the lowest risks and the equipment most preferred on the front lines. The partner country chooses the alternative that provides the best conditions for itself.

For example, Denmark has contracted a plant that produces Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems, Lithuania has bought Palianytsia missiles, and the Netherlands has purchased naval and FPV drones. All the weapons will be delivered to the Ukrainian defence forces.

Background: In August this year, Ukrainian defence forces used the Ukrainian long-range Palianytsia drone missile for the first time against a military target in the territory of the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by Russia.

