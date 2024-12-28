All Sections
Russia bans phone calls via internet to combat "Ukrainian fraudsters"

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 28 December 2024, 13:04
Russia bans phone calls via internet to combat Ukrainian fraudsters
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian government has approved a ban on mobile and landline connections via the Internet.

Source: Russian government decree

Details: The Russian government has removed "transmission of Internet data with voice information" from the list of licensed communication services, effectively banning calls over the Internet by mobile and landline phones.

Russia claims the ban is aimed at combating fraud.

"Most often, fraudsters used such technologies, as it allowed them to switch phone numbers. This type of telephone fraud will be significantly restricted, as connecting data networks to telephone networks will no longer be possible," the Russian government said in a statement.

Background: 

  • Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza reported that a ban on calls via messaging apps had been discussed since 23 December.
  • In December, reports emerged of police cars being set on fire in Russia, supposedly under the influence of "Ukrainian fraudsters".
  • The last such incident occurred in the city of Gus-Khrustalny in Russia's Vladimir Oblast, where a car drove into an enlistment office building on the evening of 25 December. The driver rammed the gates and then set the vehicle on fire.

