Czechia responds to Slovakia's statements on peace talks with Putin

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has consistently rejected all peace proposals and continues to launch new strikes on Ukraine's regions every day.

Source: Radio Prague International, citing Lipavský, as reported by European Pravda

Lipavský made this statement to the Czech news agency ČTK after his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanár, confirmed on 27 December that Slovakia is prepared to host future peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Czech foreign minister stressed that Putin has repeatedly rejected all peace proposals and continues to launch new strikes on Ukraine’s regions every day.

Quote: "Let’s not fall for Russian lies, but focus on how to protect our people," Lipavský concluded.

Background:

Advertisement:

On Thursday, 26 December, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated that Slovakia is willing to host peace talks on the war in Ukraine, adding that "Russia has no objections to this".

Putin also claimed that in 2025, Russia would continue to "achieve all the goals" of the war in Ukraine, calling this "a top priority".

On Sunday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin. He mentioned that he had informed EU leaders about his visit.

In response, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Fico’s energy policy, marked by weakness, dependence, and short-sightedness, poses a threat to all of Europe.

Support UP or become our patron!