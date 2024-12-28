All Sections
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 28 December 2024, 16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
A view from the area after Russian missile hit an apartment in Pokrovske, Donetsk Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has issued an update on the Russo-Ukrainian war, focusing on the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine during the night of 12-13 December.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 28 December on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update noted that Russia had used strategic and tactical aircraft and ballistic missile systems during the attack.

In addition, UK intelligence reported that Russian Black Sea Fleet ships had launched Kalibr missiles while loitering munitions had been used from numerous launch sites.

In total, Russia used about 90 missiles and 180 attack drones in the attack.

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure and also aimed to suppress Ukrainian air defences by saturating them with loitering munitions.

Quote: "It is highly likely Russia has chosen to take time to build stocks between strikes and then launch in larger, less frequent strike waves, rather than the more frequent smaller attacks conducted earlier in the year," the update said.

At the same time, UK intelligence stated that Russia retains the capability and stockpiles to use missiles and drones in smaller numbers "as a punitive measure, with little or no warning".

Background

  • In October, UK intelligence reported that Russia had launched approximately 2,000 drones at Ukrainian regions that month–an increase of about 700 compared to September.
  • On 28 November, UK intelligence noted that Russia experienced a record single-day loss of 2,030 personnel, marking the first time daily losses exceeded 2,000.

defence intelligenceUKRussia
defence intelligence
Ukrainian troops take North Korean soldier prisoner, South Korean intelligence says – photo
Warehouse with US$16m worth of Shaheds parts burned down in Russia – intelligence
Ukraine evacuates 34 people from Syria – photos
