Lithuanian Foreign Minister calls on world to react to Lukashenko's election in Belarus

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 28 December 2024, 21:30
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys is calling for an international response to the presidential "elections" in Belarus scheduled for next year.

Source: The Lithuanian minister's statement was quoted by LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys made the statement the day before after meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

He emphasised the need for a strong international response to the "event organised by the regime to re-elect Alexander Lukashenko".

The minister also called for the continuation of the sanctions policy and increased support for the democratic forces in Belarus.

"Lithuania’s national security interest is a democratic and peaceful neighbouring Belarus, which is why the 19th government of Lithuania will continue to support the democratic forces of Belarus," he said.

Budrys noted that Lithuania raised the issue of Belarus at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels this month and plans to do so again in January.

"We have to speak out loud about what is happening in Belarus: the Lukashenko regime’s unabated repression of the Belarusian people, continued support for Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, and partnerships with China, Iran, and North Korea," he said.

Background: Recently, the Lithuanian government proposed to the Seimas (Lithuanian parliament) to extend the national sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian citizens for another year.

