Ukraine to receive first $50 billion from Russian assets in 2025, says Ukraine's PM

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 6 December 2024, 14:55
A man holding a euro banknote. Photo: Getty Images.

Ukraine will begin receiving the first US$50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in 2025.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Interfax 

Quote: "While the legal process for creating the compensation mechanism is ongoing, and while we are working on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, we will begin receiving the first US$50 billion as early as next year," he said.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko signed an agreement with the European Union on providing Ukraine with macro-financial assistance of up to €35 billion under the G7 initiative.
  • Ukraine’s parliament adopted amendments to the Budget Code (draft law No. 12232), introducing the concept of "contingent debt obligations".

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

