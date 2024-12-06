Ukraine to receive first $50 billion from Russian assets in 2025, says Ukraine's PM

Ukraine will begin receiving the first US$50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in 2025.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Interfax

Quote: "While the legal process for creating the compensation mechanism is ongoing, and while we are working on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, we will begin receiving the first US$50 billion as early as next year," he said.

Background:

Background:

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko signed an agreement with the European Union on providing Ukraine with macro-financial assistance of up to €35 billion under the G7 initiative.

Ukraine’s parliament adopted amendments to the Budget Code (draft law No. 12232), introducing the concept of "contingent debt obligations".

