Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: administrative building damaged, 26 people injured – photos

Aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian occupation forces carried out a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Thursday, 21 November. Early reports suggest 26 people were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: It was also reported that an administrative building was partially destroyed, and two two-storey residential buildings were damaged.

Initially, two people were reported to have sustained injuries. As of 11:39, 15 people are known to have been injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, including two teenagers.

A boy, 17, has been hospitalised. Another boy, aged 16, was treated on the spot.

Updated: Lysak said that as of 14:00, the Russian attack injured 26 people.

