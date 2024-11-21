All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: administrative building damaged, 26 people injured – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 November 2024, 14:25
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: administrative building damaged, 26 people injured – photos
Aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian occupation forces carried out a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Thursday, 21 November. Early reports suggest 26 people were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: It was also reported that an administrative building was partially destroyed, and two two-storey residential buildings were damaged.

Advertisement:

Initially, two people were reported to have sustained injuries. As of 11:39, 15 people are known to have been injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, including two teenagers.

A boy, 17, has been hospitalised. Another boy, aged 16, was treated on the spot.

Updated: Lysak said that as of 14:00, the Russian attack injured 26 people.

Advertisement:

 
Aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Kryvyi Rihwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy promises to approve new budget on 28 November, says Ukraine's financial needs are "guaranteed"

Trump names special envoy for Ukraine and Russia – photo

Poland ready to start exhumations in Volyn Oblast within 24 hours

Slovak PM to visit Moscow at Putin's invitation for 9 May celebrations

Between 60,000 and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia – The Economist

Ukraine requested to take over Russian Consulate building in Poznań – Ukraine's foreign minister

All News
Kryvyi Rih
In Kryvyi Rih, people gather to mourn mother and her three children killed in Russian missile attack – photos
The youngest child was 2 months old: the family killed by a Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih – photo
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: bodies of 3 children, youngest under one year old, retrieved from under rubble – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:54
"I did it again!": Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska sets another freediving world record – video
22:39
German intelligence chief says Russia could attack NATO in coming years
21:37
Zelenskyy promises to approve new budget on 28 November, says Ukraine's financial needs are "guaranteed"
21:31
Biden administration won't be able to send Ukraine all planned aid – WSJ
20:33
Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss air defence systems to counter Russia's new Oreshnik ballistic missile
20:27
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capture several dozen Russian marines in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
19:58
Trump names special envoy for Ukraine and Russia – photo
19:50
North Korea to provide Russia with more ballistic missiles and heavy equipment – US
19:26
US urges Ukraine to draft men from age of 18 – AP
19:13
EXPLAINERWho might lead Ukraine case under Trump and what they say about Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: