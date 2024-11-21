Aftermath of Russian strikes: 31 people injured in Kryvyi Rih and three in Dnipro – photos

The aftermath of the missile strike on Dnipro on 21 November. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The number of casualties following the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on 21 November has risen to 31. In Dnipro, three people were injured in the overnight attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three casualties in Dnipro. And 31 in Kryvyi Rih. There [in Kryvyi Rih – ed.], according to the latest information, nine apartment buildings, three administrative buildings, a post office, a shop and a power line were damaged.

The cities continue to recover from the morning terror. The relevant services are working all day to deal with the aftermath of the attacks. Psychologists and charities are helping people."

Details: The authorities also reported attacks on the Nikopol district, which was shelled by Russian tube artillery and attacked with a kamikaze drone.

Background:

On Thursday, 21 November, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Russian forces also attacked the city of Dnipro this morning, damaging an industrial facility, a rehabilitation centre, residential buildings and garages. Later, it became known that for the first time, Russian troops had fired a Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile – a potential carrier of a nuclear warhead.

