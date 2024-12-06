The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Latvia's Charge d'Affaires Dace Rutka to express concern about the "destruction of Russian historical and cultural heritage".

Source: Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Latvian Charge d'Affaires received "strong protest in connection with the next wave of destruction of Russia's historical and cultural heritage."

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled in particular the removal of the Statue of Prince Mikhail Andreas Barclay de Tolly, a Russian Empire's military figure, and the Pushkin memorial tablet.

"Rutka was told that the aforementioned criminal actions of Latvian Russophobes are extremely immoral and unacceptable in the civilised society," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Background:

In October, the Riga City Council approved the deconstruction and removal of Barclay de Tolly's statue from public space.

In September, unknown perpetrators splashed paint on the statue of the Russian Empire's commander in Riga, which they had earlier chosen not to remove from public space.

