Christmas tree being installed in epicentre of mass protests in Tbilisi

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 December 2024, 09:47
A Christmas tree being set up on Rustaveli Avenue. Photo: Georgian news portal Publika

On the morning of 8 December, Tbilisi City Hall began setting up a Christmas tree on Rustaveli Avenue, the site of daily protests since late November, where demonstrators have been advocating for Georgia’s movement towards the EU.

Source: Georgian news outlet News Georgia; European Pravda

Details: The TbilService Group company, which started the installation of the Christmas tree, said that "in every civilised country, a Christmas tree is installed and stands".

"You must appreciate a tidy city and the setup of the frames [for the Christmas tree]. I think there is nothing wrong with that," a company representative said, as quoted by Georgian news outlet SOVA. Notably, the mayor of Tbilisi is Kakha Kaladze, an influential politician from the ruling Georgian Dream party.

A protest is scheduled to gather on Sunday at 15:00 on Republic Square, at the western end of Rustaveli Avenue.

Background: 

  • During the 2014 Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine, authorities began setting up a Christmas tree on Independence Square, where protesters had gathered. However, the installation had to be halted due to the unfolding events of Euromaidan.
  • The unfinished tree frame remained standing until August 2014, becoming a symbol of the protests. It was referred to as the "yolka" after a slip of the tongue by then-President Viktor Yanukovych. ["yolka" means "Christmas tree" in Russian – ed.]
  • Last night's protests in Tbilisi ended without any crackdowns but were followed by attacks on protesters by government-hired thugs. Several dozen men dressed in black and wearing masks assaulted people near Rustaveli Avenue.
  • Opponents of the government said that the ruling Georgian Dream party was behind the mobilisation of the thugs and that special forces in civilian clothes were deployed to carry out the crackdown. However, Georgian Dream has categorically denied these accusations.
  • Protests in Georgia have been going on since 28 November, triggered by the government's decision to pause the issue of opening negotiations on EU membership until 2029.

Georgia
Georgia
