Government-hired thugs beat up members of Georgian opposition Coalition for Change and journalists in Tbilisi – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 December 2024, 22:48
Government-hired thugs beat up members of Georgian opposition Coalition for Change and journalists in Tbilisi – video
Screenshot from the video

Members of the pro-Western Coalition for Change Koba Khabazi and Duta Petridis have been beaten in Tbilisi. Moreover, unknown persons attacked a crew of the opposition TV Pirveli Channel.

Source: Radio Liberty's Georgian service Echo of the Caucasus

Details: Koba Khabazi was physically assaulted in the office of Coalition for Change in Tbilisi on the evening of 7 December. He suffered injuries to his head and various parts of his body.

Several dozen people dressed in black entered the office of the coalition. This can be seen in the footage captured by a CCTV camera in the office.

Habazi said he was attacked by about 50 people as he was getting off the lift.

According to Miranda Bagaturia, a spokeswoman for the Coalition for Change, the attackers carried various melee weapons and a stun gun. She also claims that two police brigades had been patrolling the area before the incident, but left after the attackers left.

An ambulance arrived approximately two hours after the incident.

In addition, not far from the coalition's office, on Besiki Street, a film crew of the opposition TV Pirveli Channel was attacked and physically assaulted by unknown persons.

Journalist Maka Chikhladze and her cameraman were filming groups of people dressed in black, wearing balaclavas and no insignia on their clothes, who attacked protesters in dark alleys.

After the attackers began to approach the film crew, Chikhladze asked them not to touch the camera. However, another man in black approached the journalist from behind and threw her on the ground.

Footage of the attack was broadcast live: the cameraman took a blow to his head, and the journalist was also assaulted.

The Mtawari TV channel also reported that a member of the Coalition for Change, Dut Petridis, was beaten.

In total, more than 50 journalists suffered injuries of various severity during the protests in Tbilisi.

Zelenskyy meets with Georgian president and urges her not to let Putin take over Georgia – video
Georgian government reports detaining 48 protesters overnight
Ukrainian citizen reportedly detained at anti-government protests in Georgia
