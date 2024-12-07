All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 December 2024, 19:03
Zelenskyy meets with Georgian president and urges her not to let Putin take over Georgia – video
Zelenskyy and Zourabichvili in Paris on 7 December. Screenshot: video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine supports and stands together with the Georgian people, who are now fighting for a decent future for themselves. It is important always to respect the people's opinion and prevent the [oligarch Bidzina] Ivanishviliʼs government from handing over the country to Putin.

This is a matter of control over the Black Sea region that Russia wants to establish. It threatens everyone's national security in the region and Europe.

I assured the President [Salome Zourabichvili] that we, for our part, will coordinate with our partners, not just in Europe, to respond systematically and help the people of Georgia defend their right to live independently."

