Zelenskyy meets with Georgian president and urges her not to let Putin take over Georgia – video
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.
Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine supports and stands together with the Georgian people, who are now fighting for a decent future for themselves. It is important always to respect the people's opinion and prevent the [oligarch Bidzina] Ivanishviliʼs government from handing over the country to Putin.
This is a matter of control over the Black Sea region that Russia wants to establish. It threatens everyone's national security in the region and Europe.
I assured the President [Salome Zourabichvili] that we, for our part, will coordinate with our partners, not just in Europe, to respond systematically and help the people of Georgia defend their right to live independently."
