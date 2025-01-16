All Sections
Poland to cut Russian liquefied gas imports by 80% amid sanctions, Reuters says

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 16 January 2025, 21:08
A LPG carrier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland, the largest importer of Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), will reduce its purchases by approximately 80% this year due to Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Source: Polish LPG Association (POGP), reported by Reuters

Details: The POGP forecasts imports from Russia are expected to decrease to around 20,000 tonnes per month compared to the average of 100,000 tonnes per month in 2024. This reduction follows the EU's implementation of sanctions on Russian LPG effective 20 December.

The sanctions exclude certain types of LPG, such as butane and isobutane, which are primarily used as feedstock in petrochemical production. Other types of LPG are predominantly used as fuel for vehicles and heating.

To address the shortfall, Poland will increase LPG imports via ports and road transport from countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, POGP noted.

According to LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) data, Poland increased its seaborne LPG imports by 5% in 2024 to 1.14 million tonnes in anticipation of the sanctions. 

Imports from the US and the UK saw significant growth, while shipments from Sweden decreased.

