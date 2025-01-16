Russia plans to purchase gas for unrecognised Transnistria in Europe, Russian newspaper says

Russian newspaper Kommersant has reported that Moscow and Transnistria, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova, are discussing the possibility of buying gas for the region in Europe through an intermediary company.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Moscow and Tiraspol are reportedly considering an alternative method of supplying gas to Transnistria. This would bypass the TurkStream pipeline, which had been viewed as the main option after Ukraine stopped Russian gas transit. Instead, they are discussing the possibility of purchasing gas on the European spot market through an intermediary company, with costs to be covered by the Russian treasury.

Rumours suggest that discussions are ongoing for gas purchases under this scheme from January to April, with a daily volume of 3 million cubic metres, potentially costing around US$164 million. These volumes would cover domestic consumption in Transnistria, though they would be insufficient to export electricity from the Moldovan Cuciurgan power station to the right bank, the Moldovan government-controlled territory.

Supposedly, Natural Gaz D.C. that may act as an intermediary instead of Moldovagaz, as the former company's co-owner Arcadie Vicol confirmed to the Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker. Vicol stated that the company has signed a framework contract with Tiraspoltransgaz for 2-3 million cubic metres per day.

Background:

Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky recently travelled to Moscow to negotiate gas supplies, after which he announced that gas deliveries would soon resume as part of "humanitarian aid".

Moldovan President Maia Sandu commented on the trip, noting that Chișinău supports a swift improvement in conditions for the people of Transnistria, adding, "If this visit solves the problem, let it be solved".

Former Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov predicted that Russian energy giant Gazprom would soon resume gas supplies to Transnistria, having achieved the desired stir from the crisis.

