Tetyana OliynykThursday, 16 January 2025, 22:39
New military aid package from Italy is on its way, Ukraine's defence minister says – photo
Rustem Umierov and Guido Crosetto. Photo: Umierov on social media

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced during a visit to Kyiv by his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto that a new aid package from Italy is being sent to Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "The key announcement: another military aid package from Italy is already on its way to Ukraine. This includes advanced weaponry that will help our service members deliver powerful blows to the enemy.

We also discussed joining efforts in the defence industry. Plans include launching joint ventures and other initiatives to provide maximum support for our defence sector."

Details: Umierov reported that Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, had shared up-to-date battlefield information and insights into the Russians’ intentions with his Italian counterparts, while Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had outlined the army's priority needs.

Crosetto reaffirmed Italy’s unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasised the importance of expanding the Ramstein format.

A meeting during Guido Crosetto’s visit to Kyiv
Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Background:

  • On 16 January, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Kyiv for an official visit.

