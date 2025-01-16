New military aid package from Italy is on its way, Ukraine's defence minister says – photo

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced during a visit to Kyiv by his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto that a new aid package from Italy is being sent to Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "The key announcement: another military aid package from Italy is already on its way to Ukraine. This includes advanced weaponry that will help our service members deliver powerful blows to the enemy.

Advertisement:

We also discussed joining efforts in the defence industry. Plans include launching joint ventures and other initiatives to provide maximum support for our defence sector."

Details: Umierov reported that Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, had shared up-to-date battlefield information and insights into the Russians’ intentions with his Italian counterparts, while Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had outlined the army's priority needs.

Crosetto reaffirmed Italy’s unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasised the importance of expanding the Ramstein format.

Advertisement:

A meeting during Guido Crosetto’s visit to Kyiv Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Background:

On 16 January, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Kyiv for an official visit.

Support UP or become our patron!