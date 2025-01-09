Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has stated that the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, has already been agreed upon and will take place in February.

Source: Umierov after the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Germany on Thursday, 9 January, as reported by European Pravda, citing Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Details: Umierov said, "We have already noted that the next Ramstein meeting will be held in February".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We want the US to remain and strengthen its presence. There are different formats, as you know. We have created the NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine). Several European countries want to lead or co-lead this because it is done in cooperation with Ukraine."

The minister emphasised that he sees "no issues for now because the next Ramstein meeting has already been agreed upon".

Background:

Advertisement:

Against the backdrop of Donald Trump's intentions to "quickly end the war", Western partners have been preparing for scenarios in which the US role in supporting Ukraine might diminish.

Earlier, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz speculated that the 9 January meeting might be the last in the Ramstein format.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the decision to maintain the format will rest with the next administration, but it remains crucial for Kyiv and its partners.

Support UP or become our patron!