Italian defence minister arrives in Kyiv – photos
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 11:12
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto arrived on an official visit to Ukraine on Thursday, 16 January.
Source: Italian Embassy in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Italian Embassy in Ukraine stressed that Crosetto would hold a number of institutional meetings in Kyiv.
Background:
- On the same day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- On 9 January, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with Crosetto. During the conversation, they talked about missiles for air defence systems that Italy could offer to Ukraine.
