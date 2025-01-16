All Sections
Italian defence minister arrives in Kyiv – photos

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 16 January 2025, 11:12
Italian defence minister arrives in Kyiv – photos
Photo: Italian embassy in Ukraine on X

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto arrived on an official visit to Ukraine on Thursday, 16 January.

Source: Italian Embassy in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Italian Embassy in Ukraine stressed that Crosetto would hold a number of institutional meetings in Kyiv.

Crosetto arrives in Kyiv.
 Photo: Х

Background:

  • On the same day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • On 9 January, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with Crosetto. During the conversation, they talked about missiles for air defence systems that Italy could offer to Ukraine.

ItalyKyiv
