All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three of late Russian opposition leader Navalny's lawyers sent to prison

Friday, 17 January 2025, 10:11
Three of late Russian opposition leader Navalny's lawyers sent to prison
Trial of Navalny's lawyers. Photo: Mediazona

The Petushinsky court in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast has sentenced Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin to terms of three and a half to five and a half years in prison for participation in a so-called extremist community. These three men are former lawyers of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison in February 2024.

Source: Russian news outlets Mediazona and Meduza; Radio Liberty Russian service

Details: Kobzev was reportedly sentenced to five and a half years in prison, Liptser to five years, and Sergunin to three and a half years. They will also be banned from practising law for three years after serving their sentences.

Advertisement:

The trial was held behind closed doors, and the final arguments in the court were presented on 24 December 2024. The men made their final statement on 10 January 2025.

Kobzev, Liptser and Sergunin were detained in Moscow in October 2023 and have been in pre-trial custody since then. According to the Russian investigation, Navalny's lawyers "used their status" to pass on Navalny's letters from the penal colony where he was imprisoned to his associates. In this way, they supposedly "ensured the regular transfer of information between the leaders and members of the extremist community". Back in June 2021, the Russian authorities declared Alexei Navalny's entities, including the Anti-Corruption Foundation, to be such a "community".

The men were supposed to be sentenced on 10 January, but this was postponed to 17 January. 

Advertisement:

"The verdict against Navalny's lawyers will be returned on 17 January at 10:00. The day Navalny came back to Russia and was imprisoned [in 2021 – ed.]. And tell me that's a coincidence, yeah," said Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February 2024, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, northwestern Siberia.
  • Alexei Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills three people – photos, video
Trump: Zelenskyy is "no angel" and he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
All News
RECENT NEWS
09:24
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs overnight: 25 downed, 27 disappear from radar
08:53
Most combat clashes occur on Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:33
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and military plant in Bryansk – video
08:28
Russians advance in 7 settlements on battlefield – DeepState
08:06
Trump accuses Russia of stealing US hypersonic missile plans
07:55
Russians hit Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, shops and housing – photo
07:35
Russia loses 1,500 soldiers over past day
07:16
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills three people – photos, video
06:42
Russia claims attack by 121 UAVs on its 11 oblasts, Moscow and temporarily occupied Crimea
06:14
Trump: Zelenskyy is "no angel" and he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: