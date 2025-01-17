Embassy of Albania opens in Kyiv – photos

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Albania, Andrii Sybiha and Igli Hasani, officially opened the Albanian embassy in Kyiv on Friday, 17 January.

Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister stressed that the Albanian embassy was the first embassy to open in Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Quote: "This is a symbol of Ukraine and Albania’s resilience, unity, and shared future in the EU and NATO."

Today in Kyiv, together with my colleague @IgliHasani, we inaugurated the Embassy of the Republic of Albania. The first embassy opening in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion. This is a symbol of Ukrainian-Albanian resilience, unity, and shared future in the EU and NATO. pic.twitter.com/DOCHUuwMOf — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 17, 2025

Background:

The news that Albania would open an embassy in Ukraine was first announced in 2020, when Ukraine opened an embassy in Tirana.

Albanian Ambassador Ernal Filo presented his credentials to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2024.

