All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Embassy of Albania opens in Kyiv – photos

Oleh PavliukFriday, 17 January 2025, 23:02
Embassy of Albania opens in Kyiv – photos
Photo: Sybiha on Facebook

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Albania, Andrii Sybiha and Igli Hasani, officially opened the Albanian embassy in Kyiv on Friday, 17 January.

Sources: Sybiha on X (Twitter); European Pravda reports

Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister stressed that the Albanian embassy was the first embassy to open in Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is a symbol of Ukraine and Albania’s resilience, unity, and shared future in the EU and NATO."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • The news that Albania would open an embassy in Ukraine was first announced in 2020, when Ukraine opened an embassy in Tirana. 
  • Albanian Ambassador Ernal Filo presented his credentials to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

AlbaniaUkraine
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Albania
Ukrainian parliament ratifies friendship treaty with Albania
Albanian and Greek ambassadors begin their mission in Ukraine
Ukraine signs Friendship and Cooperation Agreement with Albania
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: