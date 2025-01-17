Embassy of Albania opens in Kyiv – photos
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Albania, Andrii Sybiha and Igli Hasani, officially opened the Albanian embassy in Kyiv on Friday, 17 January.
Sources: Sybiha on X (Twitter); European Pravda reports
Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister stressed that the Albanian embassy was the first embassy to open in Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Quote: "This is a symbol of Ukraine and Albania’s resilience, unity, and shared future in the EU and NATO."
Today in Kyiv, together with my colleague @IgliHasani, we inaugurated the Embassy of the Republic of Albania. The first embassy opening in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion. This is a symbol of Ukrainian-Albanian resilience, unity, and shared future in the EU and NATO. pic.twitter.com/DOCHUuwMOf— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 17, 2025
Background:
- The news that Albania would open an embassy in Ukraine was first announced in 2020, when Ukraine opened an embassy in Tirana.
- Albanian Ambassador Ernal Filo presented his credentials to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2024.
