Andrii TverdokhlibSaturday, 18 January 2025, 12:08
Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina defeats world No. 4 to reach Australian Open round of 16, set to face Russian opponent
Elina Svitolina. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis players Daiana Yastremska and Elina Svitolina competed in their third-round women’s singles matches at the Australian Open on 18 January.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Yastremska was unable to pull off an upset in her match against World No. 6 Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan.

She lost in two sets, 6-3, 6-4, in a match that lasted an hour and 24 minutes. The Ukrainian served five aces but committed eight double faults. Yastremska also racked up 37 unforced errors, a significant figure.

As a result, Yastremska was unable to defend the 690 points she earned at last year’s Australian Open, where she reached the semi-finals. In the updated rankings, she is expected to drop to approximately 72nd position. Before the tournament, the Ukrainian was ranked 33rd in the world.

Elena Rybakina (6, Kazakhstan) – Daiana Yastremska (33, Ukraine)
2-0 (6-3, 6-4)

Elina Svitolina triumphed over World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini in a three-set battle. The Ukrainian dropped the first set 6-2 but adapted to the Italian’s tricky playing style in the second, securing it with a crucial break in the third game.

The third set saw Svitolina dominate completely, winning 6-0 and sealing Paolini’s defeat.

The match lasted an hour and 49 minutes. The Ukrainian served seven aces and five double faults, converting 5 of 11 break points. Svitolina also had 34 winners against her opponent's 20, with almost the same number of unforced errors - 29:30.

As a result, Svitolina is now the sole Ukrainian representative remaining in the singles tournament.

In the round of 16, Svitolina will face Veronika Kudermetova, a Russian player competing under a neutral flag.

Elina Svitolina (28, Ukraine) - Jasmine Paolini (4, Italy) 2-1 (2-6, 6-4, 6-0)

Previously:

  • Ukraine's Marta Kostiuk and Nadiia Kichenok also played their doubles matches.
  • Kostiuk, alongside Romania's Elena Ruse, defeated the Belgian-Australian duo of Mertens/Perez 6-4, 6-4.
  • Kichenok and Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated Christian/Rosatello 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

