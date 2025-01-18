Ukrainian athlete Bohdan Borkovskyi wins bronze in sprint at 2025 World University Games

Four Ukrainian athletes have competed in the men’s sprint race in Turin, Italy, as part of the biathlon programme at the 2025 Winter World University Games.

Details: 20-year-old Bohdan Borkovskyi, who had already claimed the 2025 Winter World University Games gold in the individual race, secured the bronze medal with one miss, finishing 5.6 seconds behind the winner.

Ukraine's Serhii Suprun and Roman Borovyk also finished in the top ten, while another Ukrainian, Vladyslav Chykhar, placed 26th after incurring two penalty laps.

Kazakhstan's Nikita Akimov won the gold medal, demonstrating perfect shooting at the firing line. Sweden's Knut Vikström secured the silver, becoming the vice-champion of the 2025 Winter World University Games.

This marks Ukraine's fourth biathlon medal at the Turin 2025 World University Games. Earlier, Bohdan Borkovskyi and Daryna Chalyk won gold and bronze, respectively, in the individual races, while Oleksandra Merkushyna and Serhii Suprun claimed singles titles at the University Games.

In addition, today, 18 January, the women’s sprint will take place at the 2025 University Games, with Ukrainians Liliia Steblyna, Daryna Chalyk, Oleksandra Merkushyna and Kseniia Prykhodko set to compete. The race is scheduled to start at 14:05 Kyiv time.

