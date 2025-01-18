All Sections
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 18 January 2025, 18:24
A soldier applying a tourniquet. Photo: Ruslana Tarasova, ArmyInform

Basic military training is mandatory for all students at higher education institutions: students who fail the exam or refuse to take the oath will not be able to continue their studies, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has said.

Source: Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk, Deputy Defence Minister, in an interview recorded by the Ministry of Defence

Quote: "I want to emphasise that it [basic military training – ed.] is mandatory for everyone. If students cannot take the exam for some reason, for example, or if they receive an ‘unsatisfactory’ grade [equivalent to an F – ed.], if they refuse to take the military oath, they will not be able to study at higher education institutions in the future."

Details: According to changes now being introduced, Ukrainian citizens who do not have basic military training and are applying for jobs for the first time will not be eligible for employment in the civil service, local government, or the prosecution service.

Citizens who do not pass basic military training will have to do basic military service, Melnyk added.

Background:

  • From September 2025, Ukraine will begin to introduce basic general military training for students at higher education institutions, according to amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • It will be taught from the second year of study and include 90 academic hours of theory and 210 hours of practical training at Armed Forces centres and other institutions.
  • All students, both men and women, will be required to take the theory course. The practical course will be mandatory only for men who are medically fit for military service. Women will take the practical course only if they wish to do so and after undergoing a medical examination.
  • Upon completion of the programme, students will take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military specialism.

