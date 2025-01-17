All Sections
Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 17 January 2025, 11:55
Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Basic military training will be launched for Ukrainian university students in September. It consists of 90 hours of theory lessons and 210 hours of practical sessions at Armed Forces centres and other designated facilities.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The theory course is mandatory for all students, both men and women. However, practical training is compulsory only for men who are medically fit for military service. Women may participate in the practical training voluntarily, provided they pass a medical examination."

Details: The Ministry of Defence stated that theoretical classes will cover weapons handling, fundamental knowledge of tactical, intelligence and psychological training, first aid and the basics of military discipline.

The Defence Ministry added that students will take a military oath, receive a certificate, and be assigned a military speciality upon completing the basic military training course.

Background: In November, reports indicated that compulsory basic military training would be introduced for university students in 2025.

