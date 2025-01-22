All Sections
Aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 2 people injured and house, business and transport damaged – photos, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 January 2025, 08:54
Aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 2 people injured and house, business and transport damaged – photos, video
Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv. Photo: SES

The Russians attacked the city of Mykolaiv with attack drones late in the evening of 21 January. As a result of the attack, two people were injured, fires were sparked in the city, and a residential building, a boat cooperative, a business and public transport were damaged.  

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "As a result of the falling debris, six fires broke out in different locations; as of 02:52, all fires had been extinguished by firefighters. A six-storey residential building was damaged. 200 people were evacuated.

In addition, the blast wave damaged windows in eight apartment buildings and several houses, as well as the windows of a family outpatient clinic and an office building belonging to a transport company, and destroyed a car. There were also several open fires."

 
Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv
Photo: SES

Details: Two residents were injured in the attack: a 59-year-old man was treated on the spot, and a 74-year-old woman was hospitalised. She is in a serious condition.

Kim added that as of the morning, all evacuated residents had returned to their apartments.

Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv
Photo: SES

The SES reported that the attack had partially destroyed the attic floor of an apartment building. A fire was raging in an apartment on the fifth floor, which was extinguished.

Firefighters also extinguished a reed fire that had spread to 1,000 square metres.

Sienkevych added that a company had suffered damage to its facilities: in addition to buildings, several electric and other vehicles belonging to the company's subdivisions had been damaged.

 
Aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv
Photo: Oleksandr Sienkevych

He said that new trolleybuses and a freight service wagon were severely damaged.

 
Aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv
Photo: Oleksandr Sienkevych

Background: Explosions were reported in the city of Mykolaiv on the evening of 21 January as Russian forces launched an attack with seven strike drones, resulting in damage to residential buildings and casualties among the civilian population.

Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
