Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: roof of high-rise building on fire

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 28 December 2024, 01:57
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An apartment building has been damaged during a Russian nighttime drone attack on the city of Mykolaiv. Early reports indicate that a fire broke out on the roof of the high-rise building.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych

Details: The attack occurred on the night of 27-28 December. Early reports indicate that a Russian kamikaze drone struck a residential area in the city. A fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building as a result of the attack.

Quote: "The roof of a high-rise building is reportedly on fire as a result of the Shahed drone attack. The information is being confirmed."

Later, Senkevych reported that no one had been injured.

