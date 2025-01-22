All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Mykolaiv with seven drones, damaging residential buildings and injuring people

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 00:04
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with seven drones, damaging residential buildings and injuring people
Strike drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions were reported in the city of Mykolaiv on the evening of 21 January as Russian forces launched an attack with seven strike drones, resulting in damage to residential buildings and casualties among the civilian population.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 22:41, Sienkevych reported an explosion in Mykolaiv. At 23:06, he announced that more explosions were being heard.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian Air Force said strike drones were heading towards the city.

At 23:16, the all-clear was given in Mykolaiv.

Later, the Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had attacked Mykolaiv with seven strike drones. Several apartment buildings were damaged and fires broke out.

Advertisement:

Update: At 23:48, Oleksandr Sienkevych provided further details.

Quote from Sienkevych: "Efforts to extinguish a fire in an apartment of a high-rise building are ongoing. We are evacuating residents. Hot meals and blankets will be provided for the affected people.

A house was destroyed. A woman was rescued from under the rubble. There is damage and a fire at an infrastructure facility."

Details: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two people were injured during the attack. They are in a moderate condition.

Support UP or become our patron!

Mykolaivdronesexplosioncasualties
Advertisement:
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
Mykolaiv
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: roof of high-rise building on fire
Russian attack on Mykolaiv: infrastructure damaged, 2 people wounded
Two women killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv
RECENT NEWS
08:51
Russian attack on Dnipro and oblast damages infrastructure and multi-storey buildings – photos
08:38
Russians attack most intensively on Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:20
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
08:09
Russians damage infrastructure facilities in Sumy and Sumy Oblast
07:54
Russia loses 1,430 soldiers over past day
06:30
Russia claims attack by over 30 drones on its 5 oblasts
06:04
Offensive on Toretsk front may indicate change in Russia's priorities – ISW
04:08
ISW analyses Russia's goals in seizing Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast
03:04
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
02:50
Russian UAV attack damages multi-storey building in Dnipro – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: