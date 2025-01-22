Russia attacks Mykolaiv with seven drones, damaging residential buildings and injuring people

Explosions were reported in the city of Mykolaiv on the evening of 21 January as Russian forces launched an attack with seven strike drones, resulting in damage to residential buildings and casualties among the civilian population.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 22:41, Sienkevych reported an explosion in Mykolaiv. At 23:06, he announced that more explosions were being heard.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian Air Force said strike drones were heading towards the city.

At 23:16, the all-clear was given in Mykolaiv.

Later, the Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had attacked Mykolaiv with seven strike drones. Several apartment buildings were damaged and fires broke out.

Advertisement:

Update: At 23:48, Oleksandr Sienkevych provided further details.

Quote from Sienkevych: "Efforts to extinguish a fire in an apartment of a high-rise building are ongoing. We are evacuating residents. Hot meals and blankets will be provided for the affected people.

A house was destroyed. A woman was rescued from under the rubble. There is damage and a fire at an infrastructure facility."

Details: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two people were injured during the attack. They are in a moderate condition.

Support UP or become our patron!