Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians have conducted 117 attacks on the battlefield since the beginning of the day, most of them on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders managed to repel 30 Russian assaults, and 16 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 24 January

Quote: "In total, 117 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai and Zahryzove. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces repel 25 Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar, Vasiukivka, Novomarkove and Bila Hora, and 17 combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked 13 times near Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, since the beginning of the day, the Russians have conducted 46 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in and around Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoielyzavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. Ukraine’s defence forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 30 attacks, 16 clashes are still ongoing. Russian losses are being confirmed.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians have conducted one attempt to attack Konstiantynopil, and the clash continues.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, attacked three times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the operational area in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence units repelled six Russian attacks over the course of a day; five attacks are still ongoing.

