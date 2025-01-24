All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have conducted 117 attacks on the battlefield since the beginning of the day, most of them on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders managed to repel 30 Russian assaults, and 16 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 24 January

Quote: "In total, 117 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai and Zahryzove. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces repel 25 Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar, Vasiukivka, Novomarkove and Bila Hora, and 17 combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked 13 times near Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, since the beginning of the day, the Russians have conducted 46 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in and around Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoielyzavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. Ukraine’s defence forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 30 attacks, 16 clashes are still ongoing. Russian losses are being confirmed.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians have conducted one attempt to attack Konstiantynopil, and the clash continues.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, attacked three times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the operational area in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence units repelled six Russian attacks over the course of a day; five attacks are still ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffwarRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
All News
General Staff
Most combat clashes occur on Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front
Russians intensify attacks on several fronts: Ukrainian forces repel 62 assaults near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
19:21
Ukraine's Justice Ministry seeks to confiscate Russian Tatneft gas station network in Ukraine
18:25
Russians kill man driving tractor in a drone attack on Kherson
17:23
Politico: Europe is cautiously optimistic about Trump's rhetoric around Ukraine
16:57
EU plans to postpone Russian fuel phase-out plan by one month
16:55
Zelenskyy and Marshal of Polish Sejm discuss Ukraine's EU accession
16:23
Transnistria considers coal supplies from Ukraine in exchange for energy "speculative"
16:17
Polish President says Nord Stream gas pipelines should be dismantled to prevent Europe from being "tempted"
15:50
Second underground school opens in Kharkiv – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: