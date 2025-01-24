All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 24 January 2025, 20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that tougher measures against the Russian oil industry could pressure the Kremlin into negotiations to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Kellogg’s statement, cited by AP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg believes that the international community cannot force Russia to end the war solely by helping Ukraine achieve victories on the battlefield.

Advertisement:

Kellogg pointed out that Russia receives billions of dollars from oil sales.

Quote: "What if you drop that [the price – ed.] to US$45 per barrel, which is basically the baseline breakeven point?" he said on Fox News.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Keith Kellogg said he aims to try to find a solution to the full-scale war within 100 days of Donald Trump’s inauguration.
  • Earlier, Keith Kellogg said that he was planning visits to listen to both sides in the full-scale war. It was also reported that he had been due to come to Kyiv in January, but the visit was postponed.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
USA
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
US Senate narrowly approves Trump's Pentagon nominee
Pentagon: Suspension of aid programmes does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: