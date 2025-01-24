Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that tougher measures against the Russian oil industry could pressure the Kremlin into negotiations to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Kellogg’s statement, cited by AP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg believes that the international community cannot force Russia to end the war solely by helping Ukraine achieve victories on the battlefield.

Advertisement:

Kellogg pointed out that Russia receives billions of dollars from oil sales.

Quote: "What if you drop that [the price – ed.] to US$45 per barrel, which is basically the baseline breakeven point?" he said on Fox News.

Background:

Advertisement:

Keith Kellogg said he aims to try to find a solution to the full-scale war within 100 days of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Earlier, Keith Kellogg said that he was planning visits to listen to both sides in the full-scale war. It was also reported that he had been due to come to Kyiv in January, but the visit was postponed.

Support UP or become our patron!