Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025

Friday, 24 January 2025, 18:37
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Stock photo: getty Images

Ukraine’s energy companies have been tasked with commissioning nearly 900 MW of distributed generation capacity in 2025.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, on Telegram

Quote: "This year, the Ministry of Energy and other responsible agencies have been assigned the task of bringing nearly 900 MW of distributed generation facilities into operation."

Details: Shmyhal noted that 233 generating units with an installed capacity of over 830 MW were connected to the grid in 2024. These are predominantly gas-based, such as gas turbines, gas piston engines, and cogeneration systems.

In addition, repairs and reconstruction are ongoing. In total, about 4 GW of thermal and hydropower capacity was restored in 2024. The restoration of about 3 GW more is planned for 2025.

Background:

  • Ukraine had expected to obtain equipment sufficient for 1 GW of distributed generation by the end of 2024, although not all of it could be activated immediately.
  • Only about 60 MW of the 1 GW of generation announced by Zelenskyy for 2024 has been built in Ukraine, former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.
  • Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in early September 2024 that Ukraine had installed hundreds of MW of capacity out of the 1 GW announced by Zelenskyy for 2024.
  • As of the end of 2024, Ukraine had 967 MW of distributed gas generation connected to the grid: 835 MW of generation is already in operation.

