Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025

Ukraine’s energy companies have been tasked with commissioning nearly 900 MW of distributed generation capacity in 2025.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, on Telegram

Quote: "This year, the Ministry of Energy and other responsible agencies have been assigned the task of bringing nearly 900 MW of distributed generation facilities into operation."

Details: Shmyhal noted that 233 generating units with an installed capacity of over 830 MW were connected to the grid in 2024. These are predominantly gas-based, such as gas turbines, gas piston engines, and cogeneration systems.

In addition, repairs and reconstruction are ongoing. In total, about 4 GW of thermal and hydropower capacity was restored in 2024. The restoration of about 3 GW more is planned for 2025.

Background:

Ukraine had expected to obtain equipment sufficient for 1 GW of distributed generation by the end of 2024, although not all of it could be activated immediately.

Only about 60 MW of the 1 GW of generation announced by Zelenskyy for 2024 has been built in Ukraine, former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in early September 2024 that Ukraine had installed hundreds of MW of capacity out of the 1 GW announced by Zelenskyy for 2024.

As of the end of 2024, Ukraine had 967 MW of distributed gas generation connected to the grid: 835 MW of generation is already in operation.

