Ukraine's Minister of Energy on Zelenskyy's gigawatt plan: hundreds of megawatts of generation already installed

Ukraine has already installed hundreds of MW of capacity out of the 1 GW of generation announced by Zelenskyy for 2024.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Quote: "As of today, [equipment capable of generating] hundreds of megawatts has already been installed. We have also funded equipment [with a capacity exceeding] 600 megawatts, some of which is already in Ukraine, while the rest is on its way," he said.

Advertisement:

He said that there is a clear plan and schedule of work, which is being implemented by a number of state-owned companies in Ukraine.

For reference. 1 gigawatt (GW) equals 1,000 megawatts (MW).

Background:

Advertisement:

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Ukraine will endure the winter with a normal power supply in the absence of new heavy Russian strikes on the energy sector.

Optimistic scenarios predict that during the autumn and winter period, power outages in Ukraine will last up to 12 hours a day, while pessimistic scenarios foresee outages lasting up to 20 hours, according to the forecast of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation.

Support UP or become our patron!