Ukraine's Minister of Energy on Zelenskyy's gigawatt plan: hundreds of megawatts of generation already installed
Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:11
Ukraine has already installed hundreds of MW of capacity out of the 1 GW of generation announced by Zelenskyy for 2024.
Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)
Quote: "As of today, [equipment capable of generating] hundreds of megawatts has already been installed. We have also funded equipment [with a capacity exceeding] 600 megawatts, some of which is already in Ukraine, while the rest is on its way," he said.
Advertisement:
He said that there is a clear plan and schedule of work, which is being implemented by a number of state-owned companies in Ukraine.
For reference. 1 gigawatt (GW) equals 1,000 megawatts (MW).
Background:
Advertisement:
- Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Ukraine will endure the winter with a normal power supply in the absence of new heavy Russian strikes on the energy sector.
- Optimistic scenarios predict that during the autumn and winter period, power outages in Ukraine will last up to 12 hours a day, while pessimistic scenarios foresee outages lasting up to 20 hours, according to the forecast of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation.
Support UP or become our patron!