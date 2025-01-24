All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 24 January 2025, 22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, during which foreign intelligence gave a report on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's military plans.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address 

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Staff today. On several issues. A report was made by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service on Russia's military potential and Putin's readiness to continue the war and manipulate world leaders, and in particular, he wants to manipulate the desire of the president of the United States of America to achieve peace. I am confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed anymore."

Advertisement:

Details: The president said that the second issue at the meeting was the provision of weapons and replenishment of personnel to the units on the line of contact.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyPutinwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Zelenskyy
Trump: Zelenskyy is "no angel" and he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"
Zelenskyy: Energy and oil are among the most important keys to peace
Zelenskyy says number of peacekeepers will depend on size of Ukrainian army
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: