Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, during which foreign intelligence gave a report on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's military plans.

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Staff today. On several issues. A report was made by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service on Russia's military potential and Putin's readiness to continue the war and manipulate world leaders, and in particular, he wants to manipulate the desire of the president of the United States of America to achieve peace. I am confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed anymore."

Details: The president said that the second issue at the meeting was the provision of weapons and replenishment of personnel to the units on the line of contact.

