Film producer and warrior Stanislav Prytula killed in action

Stanislav Prytula, a soldier, film producer and chairman of the Public Council at the Ukrainian State Film Agency, has been killed in action.

Source: Prytula’s wife Larysa Tytarenko on Facebook

Details: Larysa said that there had been no news from Stanislav the day before, and on 25 January, the woman learned that he had died.

Quote: "Every day of this war – both in 2014 and the last three endless years – I took my heart out of my chest and squeezed it tightly in my palm: ‘Hold on. We will get through this. He will survive. Everything will be fine.’ Now, I have ashes in my hand and a terrible emptiness inside.

There is no karma, no gods, no justice. There is only the choice of each of us, the simple decisions of ordinary people, that move this world. Stas had the strength to keep making the right, honest choice, which moved that part of the universe where he lived towards the light," Larysa wrote.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency called Stanislav Prytula "not only an artist but also a Human with a capital H – sensitive, dedicated and deeply concerned about the happenings in the world".

Quote: "We express our sincere gratitude for his many years of fruitful work, dedication and unwavering support for Ukrainian cinema.

From the first days of the war, he stood up to defend his country, giving his life for its future," the agency wrote.

Background: Dancer and choreographer Volodymyr Rakov was killed in action.

