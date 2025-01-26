Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is maintaining a "buffer zone" in Russia’s Kursk Oblast to protect the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian offensives.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today there were numerous military briefings with commanders, as well as a conversation with Ukraine's minister of defence, focused on the situation on the front line, our key fronts in Donetsk Oblast and the areas of the Kursk operation. Soon it will be six months of our active operations in Kursk Oblast aimed at protecting Ukrainian land. We are maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory to safeguard our Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian offensives."

Details: Zelenskyy praised the soldiers of the 95th Separate Brigade for their actions in Kursk Oblast. He also commended the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade and the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade for their effectiveness on the Pokrovsk front, as well as the 24th and 100th Separate Mechanised Brigades for their heroism in the battles for Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

