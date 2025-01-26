All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 January 2025, 21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is maintaining a "buffer zone" in Russia’s Kursk Oblast to protect the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian offensives.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today there were numerous military briefings with commanders, as well as a conversation with Ukraine's minister of defence, focused on the situation on the front line, our key fronts in Donetsk Oblast and the areas of the Kursk operation. Soon it will be six months of our active operations in Kursk Oblast aimed at protecting Ukrainian land. We are maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory to safeguard our Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian offensives."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy praised the soldiers of the 95th Separate Brigade for their actions in Kursk Oblast. He also commended the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade and the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade for their effectiveness on the Pokrovsk front, as well as the 24th and 100th Separate Mechanised Brigades for their heroism in the battles for Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyKursk OblastSumyKharkiv
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 750 attack drones in one week – video
Zelenskyy on victims in Mariupol: Impossible to estimate, but we have reports of 20,000 dead
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: