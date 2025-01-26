All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 750 attack drones in one week – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 12:28
Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 750 attack drones in one week – video
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Ukraine has suffered hundreds of Russian attacks with various types of weapons over the past week, including the launch of at least 750 attack drones.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his weekly report

Details: In addition to using drones, the Russians dropped about 1,250 bombs and launched more than 20 missiles.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Only determination can stop such terrorists. We are constantly working with partners to increase our defence capabilities and reduce Russia's ability to terrorise Ukraine.

Long-range capability is important. Sanctions are important. Reducing the price of oil is important. The most important thing is to do everything in unity and resolutely protect lives."

Background: On the night of 25-26 January, 50 out of 72 Russian drones were shot down over the territory of Ukraine, while another 9 disappeared from radar. One drone was still flying at the time of reporting.

