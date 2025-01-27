All Sections
Russia advances in Toretsk and near two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 27 January 2025, 01:40
Russia advances in Toretsk and near two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 26-27 January that Russian troops had advanced in Toretsk and near Anriivka and Novojelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Russia has advanced in Toretsk, near Andriivka and Novojelyzavetivka."

The Ukrainian army is engaging in fierce battles and retreating on key front lines – an explanation with maps.

Background: 

  • The Ukrainian news outlet Militarnyi predicted that the Russians would continue their efforts to complete the capture of Kurakhove, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, advance towards the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with the prospect of launching hostilities in the oblast, and expand their control over Donetsk Oblast territory in all directions.
  • At the beginning of January, it was reported that fierce fighting continued in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, and the line of contact had divided the city in two. The Russians were using scorched earth tactics to try to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
