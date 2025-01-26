Aftermath of the Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on 26 January. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

A woman was killed and four people were injured in a Russian shelling of the cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 26 January.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed and four injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian troops killed a woman in the centre of the city of Pokrovsk.

Four people aged 48 to 70 were injured, and numerous high-rise buildings and houses were damaged in the city of Kostiantynivka."

Updated: Later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that at 15:30, the Russian Armed Forces carried out three airstrikes, likely using FAB-250 bombs equipped with Universal Planning and Correction Module (UPCM) modules, on Kostiantynivka.

As a result of the attack, at least four residents who were on the street sustained injuries. Among them were three men aged 48, 64 and 70, and a 50-year-old woman. They were diagnosed with head injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusions. The condition of one of the injured is reported to be serious.

