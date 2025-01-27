All Sections
Ukraine's Justice Ministry seeks to confiscate Russian Tatneft gas station network in Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 27 January 2025, 19:21
Ukraine's Justice Ministry seeks to confiscate Russian Tatneft gas station network in Ukraine
Tatneft. Photo: Getty Images

The Justice Ministry of Ukraine has requested the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose sanctions in the form of forfeiture of assets of the Russian company Tatneft in Ukraine, estimated at approximately UAH 2 billion (around US$47.6 million).

Source: Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Bohatykh

Details: Bohatykh stated that the Russian oil company Tatneft is controlled by Russia’s top political leadership and provides significant revenues to the aggressor country's budget.

The company is part of Russia's fuel and energy complex and produces around twenty types of products, some of which are included in the mandatory list recommended for supply to companies of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The assets slated for nationalisation include corporate rights of companies operating a network of gas stations and owning oil depots, gas stations, vehicles and specialised equipment in Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts.

The estimated value of these assets is approximately UAH 2 billion (around US$47.6 million), Bohatykh added.

Background: The Ukrainian Justice Ministry has also filed a lawsuit requesting sanctions against Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, Andrey Kosogov and the company Rissa Investments Limited, seeking to confiscate their assets for the benefit of the state.

