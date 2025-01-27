Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says

Satellite images of the Tartus port in Syria have revealed that between 18 and 27 January, the Russian forces began transporting military equipment collected at the port onto ships operated by Russia's Ministry of Defence.

Source: Radio Liberty, which published the first high-resolution satellite images of the Tartus port

Details: The images were taken during the loading of Russian military equipment, collected from across Syria, onto the Sparta and Sparta II cargo ships, owned by the Russian Defence Ministry's logistics company Oboronlogistics.

Advertisement:

A comparison of photos from 18 and 27 January shows that the Sparta II has already left the port, along with a significant part of the equipment that had been stationed on the pier. Meanwhile, the Sparta remains docked, with the nearby area – almost empty on 18 January – now filled with containers.

Background: The Russians intend to move some of the military equipment that currently remains in Syria to the African country of Libya.

Support UP or become our patron!