All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainska Pravda's YouTube channel is back following massive cyberattack

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 15:58

On 28 January, the editors of the Ukrainska Pravda YouTube channel reported on social media that they had been hacked and lost access. All Ukrainska Pravda videos and the archive are now available to view as usual. 

The day before, hackers attempted to access editorial servers containing financial documents through remote access via AnyDesk on behalf of the CERT-UA cyber incident response team. 

"The systematic nature of the online attacks on Ukrainska Pravda's resources may indicate that the hackers' goal is to affect the regularity of publication of high-profile material. We are currently working with experts to strengthen the cyber defence of all our media outlets so that our audiences receive consistent and timely information as usual," said Sevgil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda.

Advertisement:

Background

  • Ukrainska Pravda was attacked on 18 February 2024 and access to the news outlet’s official X (Twitter) account was lost. On 24 February 2022, anonymous Telegram channels spread reports that Ukrainska Pravda's main website had been hacked, which was not true. 
  • The editorial office would like to remind readers of the importance of digital security and urges everyone to regularly change their passwords to more complex ones and to use two-factor authentication. 
  • If you would like to support Ukrainska Pravda, join the Ukrainska Pravda Club.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: