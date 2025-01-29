Ukrainska Pravda's YouTube channel is back following massive cyberattack

On 28 January, the editors of the Ukrainska Pravda YouTube channel reported on social media that they had been hacked and lost access. All Ukrainska Pravda videos and the archive are now available to view as usual.

The day before, hackers attempted to access editorial servers containing financial documents through remote access via AnyDesk on behalf of the CERT-UA cyber incident response team.

"The systematic nature of the online attacks on Ukrainska Pravda's resources may indicate that the hackers' goal is to affect the regularity of publication of high-profile material. We are currently working with experts to strengthen the cyber defence of all our media outlets so that our audiences receive consistent and timely information as usual," said Sevgil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda.

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda was attacked on 18 February 2024 and access to the news outlet’s official X (Twitter) account was lost. On 24 February 2022, anonymous Telegram channels spread reports that Ukrainska Pravda's main website had been hacked, which was not true.

The editorial office would like to remind readers of the importance of digital security and urges everyone to regularly change their passwords to more complex ones and to use two-factor authentication.

If you would like to support Ukrainska Pravda, join the Ukrainska Pravda Club.

Support UP or become our patron!