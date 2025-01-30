All Sections
Russian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 7, 13 people injured

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 30 January 2025, 17:44
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The death toll after a Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy has risen to seven, with thirteen more people injured, a child among them.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The bodies of another married couple were recovered from the rubble".

Details: It is reported that six people were killed in the Russian attack on an apartment building. Among them are three couples: A 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife; a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife; and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine later reported that rescue workers had retrieved the body of the seventh person.

Quote from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine: "As of 17:00, we know about 13 casualties, including a child."

Background: 

  • A Russian drone hit an apartment building in Sumy on the night of 29-30 January.
  • Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier that a Russian Shahed drone hit an apartment building, killing four people and inflicting injuries of differing severity on nine others, including one child.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumycasualties
