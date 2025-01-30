All Sections
Russian drone hits apartment building in Sumy, killing one person – video

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 30 January 2025, 01:53
Russian drone hits apartment building in Sumy, killing one person – video
The apartment building hit in the attack. Screenshot from the video

A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone has struck an apartment building, killing one person and injuring another. Emergency workers and medical staff are working at the scene.

Source: Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar

More updates on this news: Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos

Quote: "A Shahed has once again targeted an apartment building. The walls have been destroyed. An ambulance is at the scene, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is also responding. Earlier, we learnt from the head of the healthcare department that there had been one fatality and one person injured."

Update: Later, Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, reported that a person had been killed in the attack and three people injured, including a child. 

Background: A Russian drone attack damaged infrastructure facilities in Sumy and the village of Pishchane in Sumy Oblast on 27 January. 

Sumydronescasualties
