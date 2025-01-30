All Sections
Shahed drone attack on Sumy: nine casualties reported – photos

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 30 January 2025, 06:12
Shahed drone attack on Sumy: nine casualties reported – photos
The destroyed apartment building. Photo: Kordon.Media

The Sumy City Council has confirmed the information of the Russian Shahed strike on an apartment building. The death of a civilian has not been confirmed, but nine people have been injured, including a seven-year-old child and an 18-year-old young adult in critical condition.  

Source: Sumy City Council; Ukrainian National Police; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The information about the fatality was not confirmed. However, four people have been injured, including a seven-year-old child and an 18-year-old youth (he is in critical condition). Everyone was hospitalised."

More updates on this news: Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos

At 03:29, the National Police reported seven injured residents of the ten-storey apartment building. 

 
Rescue workers saving the life of a person
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: The State Emergency Service reported at around 06:00 that rescue workers had managed to save four people, including one child. In addition, 118 people were evacuated.

Evacuation of a person that was injured.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Early reports indicate that 9 apartments and 12 balconies have been destroyed in the attack."

 
Rescue measures being conducted
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: 

  • Earlier, the acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, reported that a strike by a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone on an apartment building had killed one person and injured another. 
  • Volodymyr Artiukh, head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, reported that a person was killed in the attack, and three people were injured, including a child.  

