Shahed drone attack on Sumy: nine casualties reported – photos
The Sumy City Council has confirmed the information of the Russian Shahed strike on an apartment building. The death of a civilian has not been confirmed, but nine people have been injured, including a seven-year-old child and an 18-year-old young adult in critical condition.
Source: Sumy City Council; Ukrainian National Police; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "The information about the fatality was not confirmed. However, four people have been injured, including a seven-year-old child and an 18-year-old youth (he is in critical condition). Everyone was hospitalised."
More updates on this news: Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
At 03:29, the National Police reported seven injured residents of the ten-storey apartment building.
Updated: The State Emergency Service reported at around 06:00 that rescue workers had managed to save four people, including one child. In addition, 118 people were evacuated.
Quote from State Emergency Service: "Early reports indicate that 9 apartments and 12 balconies have been destroyed in the attack."
Background:
- Earlier, the acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, reported that a strike by a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone on an apartment building had killed one person and injured another.
- Volodymyr Artiukh, head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, reported that a person was killed in the attack, and three people were injured, including a child.
