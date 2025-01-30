All Sections
Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 30 January 2025, 19:19
Aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on 30 January. As a result, five people were injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Vadym Filashkin: "In the Pokrovsk district, three people were injured by an FPV drone strike, and a car was damaged. The Russians dropped a 500 kg guided aerial bomb on Bilytske in the Dobropillia hromada. Two women, 44 and 47, were injured. Four two-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblast
