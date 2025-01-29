Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video

Soldiers from the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have posted a video showing the destruction of two Russian amphibious assault vehicles near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, one of which was hit by a Ukrainian tank from a distance of 30 metres.

Source: 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

Details: The brigade noted that the Russians continue to advance on Chasiv Yar, using elite paratrooper divisions, motorised infantry brigades and other units, and completely destroying what remains of the settlement.

Advertisement:

Continuous assaults from various directions are ongoing, making conditions extremely difficult for the soldiers of the 24th Brigade.

During one Russian attack, Ukrainian infantrymen incinerated an amphibious assault vehicle using a grenade launcher.

A second armoured vehicle kept moving and was destroyed by fire from a tank belonging to the King Danylo Brigade from 30 metres away.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!