All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 January 2025, 21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
Screenshot

Soldiers from the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have posted a video showing the destruction of two Russian amphibious assault vehicles near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, one of which was hit by a Ukrainian tank from a distance of 30 metres.

Source: 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram 

Details: The brigade noted that the Russians continue to advance on Chasiv Yar, using elite paratrooper divisions, motorised infantry brigades and other units, and completely destroying what remains of the settlement.

Advertisement:

Continuous assaults from various directions are ongoing, making conditions extremely difficult for the soldiers of the 24th Brigade.

During one Russian attack, Ukrainian infantrymen incinerated an amphibious assault vehicle using a grenade launcher.

A second armoured vehicle kept moving and was destroyed by fire from a tank belonging to the King Danylo Brigade from 30 metres away.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Croatia prepares new military-technical aid package for Ukraine
Russian forces occupy Velyka Novosilka and advance in several Donetsk Oblast settlements, DeepState analysts say
Russians strike Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: